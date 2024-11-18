Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Spirit Airlines Files for Chapter 11 Bankrupcty, Plans to Continue Flying

Author Randi Moultrie
OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - MAY 06: A Spirit Airlines takes off from Oakland International Airport on May 06, 2024 in Oakland, California. Budget airline Spirit Airlines reported first quarter earnings that fell short of analyst expectations with an adjusted net loss of $160 million. Stock fell nearly 10 percent on the news that the airline is forecasting a loss in the next quarter. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

It’s official, Spirit Airlines filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday, November 18. After years of financial stress and money issues, the popular and affordable airline company has filed.

Spirit Airlines Files for Bankruptcy

In an official press release, Spirit Airlines says they have reached a deal with bondholders to restructure its debts and will continue flying as usual during the bankruptcy process. The company announced that it will continue to honor all tickets, credits, and loyalty points.

“The restructuring is expected to reduce Spirit’s debt, provide increased financial flexibility, position Spirit for long-term success, and accelerate investments providing Guests with enhanced travel experiences and greater value,” said the airline company in an official press release.

Spirit Airlines is the first airline to file for bankruptcy since 2011. The filing also comes after an attempt for the airline to conduct a merger with JetBlue. Spirit Airlines is the nation’s 7th largest carrier and JetBlue is the 6th largest. The deal was blocked by the Department of Justice and did not continue.

“We expect to complete this process in the first quarter of 2025 and emerge even better positioned to deliver the best value in the sky,” said the airline.

The company is the largest affordable airline in the nation and users took to social media to respond to the news of their bankruptcy. The popular airline took to Instagram with a post following the news of their filing, “We’re still flying, so no need to have FOMO! Whether you are visiting family in Orlando, celebrating an anniversary in Atlanta, or going on a much-needed vacation to Las Vegas – you can continue to rely on Spirit for great value and excellent service. Read our letter to Guests at the link in bio.”

Social media users took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts. “Don’t worry spirit. U will always be my favorite banana in the sky,” said one user. For now, business will continue as usual and if you are still looking for an affordable flight, Spirit is still available.

Escape The Cold With Direct Domestic Flights From Charlotte To Warm Weather

Winter Blues got you down? I spent New Years in Florida and I’m already ready to jet set somewhere warm again. I think I often take for granted just how lucky we are here in Charlotte to have an American Airlines hub and have direct flights to so many destinations not only domestically but world wide. Especially if you are on a tight schedule that direct flight can make a world of difference! So in my quest to get out of this miserable cold and rain I decided to just see what some of my options are. Obviously there are way more than what I’ve included but here are 8 of what I consider the best direct domestic flights from Charlotte to warm weather destinations.

Some places on this list make for an easy weekend getaway. I love to sneak out of work around noon on a Friday, head to the airport where I can be somewhere before dinner, spend all day Saturday, and head home late afternoon Sunday. I also had to include some destinations that most likely call for a slightly longer stay (aka a longer flight). Because those vacation days won’t use themselves and you deserve a reward for making it through the holiday season.

Most of these are places I have been so they come personally recommended. I’ve also tried to provide you at least somewhat of an idea of things to do on your trip. If you’re craving even more warm weather and have a passport stay tuned for the international version of this list. But go ahead and give this one a browse, daydreaming never hurt anyone. Several of these places had direct domestic flights from Charlotte for under $100. Which how can you say no to that? Especially when I remind you the forecast is cold and rain here.

  • Key West, FL

    KEY WEST, FLORIDA - MARCH 25: People enjoy the ocean as the city government takes steps to fight the coronavirus outbreak on March 25, 2020 in Key West, Florida. Most tourists have left Key West as the city closed hotels or short-term vacation rentals and asked restaurants to only serve take-out. Beaches and parks have been closed and starting Friday non-residents may not enter without proof of employment or property ownership in the Florida Keys as city officials attempt to contain COVID-19.

    American offers a direct flight from Charlotte to Key West multiple times a day. And it’s only a little over 2 hours making this tropical island paradise a quick getaway! Visitors love the bars, gorgeous beaches, and of course that Key Lime Pie! There are also numerous museums (I’ve been to the Hemmingway House) and everything is walkable on this small island. Expect weather in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

  • Phoenix, AZ

    Phoenix Arizona with its downtown lit by the last rays of sun at the dusk.

    For a slightly longer than a weekend getaway consider the desert and Phoenix. American offers a round trip flight or several other airlines offer connecting options. Phoenix itself has a lot to offer and so do neighboring towns like Scottsdale. Perhaps you’d like to make the short drive to the red rocks of Sedona (though be advised it’s colder!) or even to the Grand Canyon!

  • Miami, FL

    The sun sets with magnificent colors from Miami Beach with the skyline of the city of Miami in frame behind it. Yellow and orange tones on display

    Spirit and American both offer direct flights to Miami. And some a pretty reasonable! At just a two hour flight you can easily jet down after work Friday and head home Sunday night. Because admit it being on the beach instead of in brisk temperatures and rain is extremely enticing.

  • Jacksonville, FL

    Jacksonville, Florida, USA downtown city skyline on St. Johns River.

    American will get you to Jacksonville in less than an hour and a half. Enjoy the city or venue to one of the nearby beaches- Jacksonville Beach or Ponte Vedra are two I’d personally recommend. Or rent a car and make the short drive to Amelia Island to the north or south to Historic St. Augustine. When I was in Jacksonville over New Years a few years ago the temperatures were in the 80s which is exactly what I’d love right now!

  • Las Vegas, NV

    Las Vegas Nevada is where all the action resides. A truly wonderful place for entertainment. The lights and glamor. The strip shows off their wonderful casinos and hotels will keep you going all night long. This picture will make a great wall hanging in your home or office.

    Vegas is calling! American and Spirit will both get you there nonstop. Enjoy some gambling, incredible restaurants, world class shows, or a pool day in the sun. Heck you may even come out ahead on this vacation!

  • San Diego, CA

    Overview from hillsides of San Diego Skyline on the edge of San Diego Bay with all it's boats anchored in the water.

    It’s sunny and 75 pretty much year round in southern California. You’ll need some time as it is a 4 hour flight but downtown San Diego is an incredible city. Enjoying restaurants, bars, and shopping the Gaslamp Quarter, visit SeaWorld, Coronado Island, or one of my favorite beaches La Jolla. I’ve also flown into San Diego and made the drive to Disneyland if you’re feeling adventurous and not afraid of traffic!

  • Tampa, FL

    Tampa, Florida, USA downtown skyline.

    You can choose to take the hour and a half flight to Tampa from Charlotte on Spirit, Frontier, or American with the first two offering flights for less than $100. The Tampa Bay area offers fun city amenities, I’d personally recommend The Vinoy Hotel in downtown St. Pete. You’re also a close drive to so incredible Florida Gulf Coast beaches like St. Pete Beach, Clearwater, and Treasure Island.

  • San Juan, Puerto Rico

    Colorful image of the cruise and ferry harbor of San Juan in Puerto Rico. Puerto Rican flag on platform above the water pier. Tall buildings at the cruise port terminal.

    Yes San Juan is a domestic destination as Puerto Rico is an unincorporated US territory. The Caribbean island features a landscape of mountains, waterfalls and the El Yunque tropical rainforest. San Juan is home to old San Juan and the picturesque Spanish colonial architecture.  American has your ticket to San Juan and it’s about a 3.5 hour flight from Charlotte.

