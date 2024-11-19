How Much Does Mariah Carey Make From ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’?

BELLEVUE, WA - SEPTEMBER 06: General view as global icon Mariah Carey announces Mariah Carey Christmas Factory During The Grand Opening Of Sugar Factory American Brasserie on September 6, 2017 in Bellevue, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie)

We all know Mariah Carey has taken the reigns as the queen of Christmas. Her hit, All I Want for Christmas Is You, is the one Christmas song that consistently breaks the chart every holiday season. It’s become so known, that she makes sure to post after Halloween her annual “It’s Time” video. But, how much does this one song really influence the holiday season and her pockets?

Recently, I have really dug into the idea that this one song can generate so much buzz for her every year like clock work. Don’t get me wrong, we all know Carey has a catalog of hits that transcend the last few decades. But, this one Christmas song seems to be the talk of the holiday season every year. So, what does it really do for her?

Mariah Carey’s Passive Income During the Holidays

U.S. Weekly did a report on how much the singer actually makes every year from the song. According to reports, Carey made about $60 million in royalties between its 1994 release and 2017. This comes out to a total of nearly $2.6 million a year. Although these calculations were done up until 2017, the economist suggests that the revenue continues as her royalties are generated heavily during the holiday season with the song.

The song continues to break records and is also the first holiday song to earn the Diamond Award for reaching 10 million sales and streams. Carey has two variations of a music video on her YouTube channel and each one has generated over 600 million views. With the most recent one only being 4 years ago.

“The crazy thing about it is, every year it tends to increase in popularity,” Carey said to Billboard during an interview in 2017. “I’m very thankful that people seem to still have an attachment to it. It makes me feel good when people tell me that it’s part of their lives.”

If you think about it, not only do we hear the song on radio stations, but it’s also played at nearly every holiday event in any city, on television shows, in commercials, in shopping malls, it’s everywhere during the holiday season! So, have you given the song a listen yet, or waiting until December?

