Carowinds WinterFest In The Running For Best Theme Park Holiday Event

Author Debbie Nance
Enjoy the holiday lights and activities (Photo by Cancan Chu/Getty Images)

It’s no better time to visit Carowinds than during WinterFest. There’s something magical about a typical theme park that suddenly transforms into a holiday winter wonderland for the season. And now, Carowinds WinterFest is in the running for USA Today’s 10 Best theme park holiday events. Let’s find out more and how to vote.

Carowinds WinterFest Makes Best Holiday Event Nominees

USA Today’s 10 Best has assembled a list of 20 nominees all across the country. And, readers are asked to vote through December 2 to narrow the list down to the 10 best. It comes as no surprise that Carowinds WinterFest made the nominees list with the likes of Dollywood, Knott’s Merry Farm in California, and of course, Holidays at Walt Disney World in Florida.

Carowinds WinterFest offers guests ice skating on Snowflake Lake, light displays, and plenty of delicious holiday treats and beverages. The celebration known as Carowinds WinterFest runs each year from November to January. Crowds flock to the theme park event with the promise of Christmas shopping, carolers, and a stunning parade.

There’s even an opportunity for children to write letters to Santa and decorate cookies with Mrs. Claus. Plus, guests can also enjoy the thrills of up to 24 rides and attractions during Carowinds WinterFest.

Carowinds is known for transforming the theme park for other seasonal events, such as Scarowinds during Halloween.

Tickets for Carowinds WinterFest are available online starting at $32.99. And, you can turn your visit into a holiday getaway with an overnight stay at Carowinds Camp Wilderness or SpringHill Suites Charlotte at Carowinds.

It’s a can’t miss event. So, plan now! And, don’t forget to take a look at USA Today’s 10 Best list of nominees to vote for Carowinds WinterFest. The 10 best winners will be announced December 6.

7 Festive Games and Activities for a Memorable Holiday Party

The holiday party season is a time for celebrating with family and friends. But it can also get hectic with all the preparations and gatherings. Our to-do lists seem to grow faster than we can check items off. But one thing you definitely don’t want to overlook is the activities and games for holiday parties. It’s a surefire way to keep the fun going and create lasting memories.

A good party game can amplify the excitement, break the ice, and bring people together. Whether you’re planning to enjoy some holiday-themed games with your family or looking for ideas for a lively Christmas gathering with friends, our list of Christmas games for adults has got you covered.

Breaking the ice and building connections with holiday games and activities.

A well-chosen party game can really make the party special. Some would even say it’s better than mingling with a glass of wine or a cold beer. These games are not just about the competition. They’re about creating an atmosphere of fun and togetherness.

There are plenty of games to choose from. These include activities suitable for a work party or an office setting, as well as those tailor-made for relaxed get-togethers with close friends or competitive showdowns with your family. You can put your knowledge of Christmas movies and songs to the test. Perhaps challenge your friends with trivia. The holiday season is all about celebrating, and these games are a fantastic way to infuse the spirit of merriment into any gathering.

As the holiday season approaches, it’s a good idea to have a repertoire of fun and engaging activities. These will help make the most of your get-togethers. Whether you’re looking to create cherished memories with family or enjoy some friendly competition with friends, these games are guaranteed to bring laughter and joy to your holiday celebrations.

Check out these perfect games and activities for a holiday party.

  • Name That Holiday Song

    All you need is someone with a phone full of great Christmas songs, ready to play DJ. See who can guess the festive songs first after hearing just a few notes. It’s a laid-back way to enjoy some post-meal fun.

    Closeup photo of funny funky wild vocalist screaming in microphone, wearing fur coat gloves suspenders isolated bright background

    Deagreez/ Getty Images

  • Never Have I Ever Holiday Edition

    Give this timeless game a festive twist by asking questions like, “I’ve never regifted a present,” and find out what secrets your friends and family may be hiding. You can stick to the traditional rules where those who’ve committed the act take a sip of their beverage, or you can opt for a point-based system, with the winner receiving a holiday surprise as their reward.

    Funny girl wearing reindeer horns headband at Xmas Party

    nicoletaionescu/ Getty Images

  • Present Stacking

    Here’s a game that allows you to unleash your creativity. Wrap a selection of uniquely shaped objects, and the challenge is to see who can build the tallest stack of presents. Using fragile items in this game should be avoided for obvious reasons.

    Holiday shopping season. Young pretty woman holding huge stack of many Xmas or New Year wrapped gifts against white wall, excited female with red lipstick in evening dress receiving Christmas presents

    Yuri Marchenko/ Getty Images

  • Christmas Carol Challenge

    Here’s a straightforward, no-fuss game that’s perfect a cozy home get-together or an office party. Gather everyone in a circle, and the game begins with one person singing a line from a holiday song. The person to their right then must continue with the next line of the song, and so on. You can choose from timeless classics like Jingle Bells or opt for a more contemporary holiday hit like Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas is You. While you might know the opening lines of these songs, it becomes quite a challenge as the game progresses.

    Happy men and women in Santa hats having fun in karaoke singing together and celebrating Christmas holiday

    Lacheev/ Getty Images

  • Best/Worst Gift

    Distribute four slips of paper to each participant. Every guest is tasked with jotting down two positive Christmas gifts and two negative ones: one from their real experiences and one fabricated. Collect all the slips in a container and let the group take turns guessing which presents were genuinely given and which were made up.

    Young female Hispanic brunette looking away while holding notepad and pencil thinking about Christmas list against plain background

    Antonio_Diaz/ Getty Images

  • Saran Wrap Ball Game

    Make a big plastic wrap ball stuffed with little gifts like mini liquor bottles, gift cards, candy, and cash. One person starts by unwrapping it, while someone else takes the dice and tries to roll doubles. The twist is that you can’t stop unwrapping until your neighbor rolls those elusive doubles, so the pressure’s on to keep the ball moving.  Players get to keep all the goodies they uncover during their turn, so everyone’s in for some prizes. You can make it more challenging by requiring the person unwrapping to wear oven mitts.

    roll of wrapping stretch film for packing at colorful background isolated

    Михаил Руденко/ Getty Images

  • Celebrity

    Here’s a fun party game you can enjoy with friends or family anytime, anywhere. You split into two teams, and each player writes down 5 celebrity names on pieces of paper. You take turns being the clue-giver. In round one, the clue-giver describes the celebrity without saying their name or nickname, and the team guesses. In round two, you can only use one word as a clue. Round three is like Charades, where you act out the celebrity without speaking. Keep score to see which team guesses the most celebrities correctly. It’s a great game for any gathering.

    Employees enjoying Christmas spirit mood, playing charades game during coffee break at work in festive adorn office. Coworkers having fun together during winter holiday season

    Dragos Condrea/ Getty Images

