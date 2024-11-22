Strike A Pose With Santa
Santa’s coming to the Arboretum Shopping Center! Join us on Friday, December 13th from 6 pm to 8 pm. Bring your letters, strike a pose, and meet Santa near Link & Pin! First-come-first-serve for all visits. Get a printed photo and a special gift (while supplies last)! Click here to learn more.
Get The K Files Newsletter Delivered Directly To Your Inbox
You'll be in the know on music and entertainment news, exclusive giveaways, and what's happening in right here in Charlotte.
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.