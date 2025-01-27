Carolina Panthers Looking at Georgia Linebacker Jalon Walker for NFL Draft Pick

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 02: Jalon Walker #11 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after breaking up a pass during the first quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the 91st Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on January 02, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NFL insiders say the Carolina Panthers have their eye on Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker. His expected draft position ranges widely across scouting boards, falling anywhere from 11th to 52nd overall. The North Carolina native brings crushing power from Georgia’s top-ranked defense. His abilities match perfectly with the Panthers’ strategy to build through defensive strength. Walker’s North Carolina background adds extra appeal. The team likes these local ties when scouting players.

Scouts love Walker’s pure power and agility. He moves between pass coverage and run-stopping smoothly for someone his size, making him ideal for various defensive setups. There’s growing chatter on social media about Walker joining the Panthers’ defense. His aggressive playing style connects with fans wanting more defensive punch.

But not everyone’s sold. Some draft experts point out weaknesses in his run defense. Still, most fans believe any first-round defensive pick would help the team. Last season’s defensive problems make the need for fresh talent obvious. The Panthers need to improve to keep up in a competitive NFC South.

Team owner David Tepper and staff remain flexible with their draft plans. This open approach could lead to deals for more picks. The current front office keeps following their defense-first draft approach. Their interest in Walker shows they’re committed to this plan.

The mixed views on Walker’s NFL potential, from early first to mid-second round, might affect how the Panthers try to get him.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!