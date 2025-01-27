Charlotte Transit System Announces Route Changes Starting February 3

Starting Feb. 3, 2025, Charlotte’s bus routes will see some changes. Seven routes will be adjusted, including a new stop in Huntersville.

In Huntersville, the Village Rider Route 99 will now extend to Watson and Griffith Streets. This change maintains all current stops while adding service to a rapidly developing area.

Five major routes — 7, 14, 28, 39, and 61x — need schedule adjustments. Two others, routes 59 and 235, will have updated times. These changes aim to get buses running on schedule again. The city invested in eco-friendly buses that are more reliable. Residents shared their input at public meetings and through feedback, which helped shape these improvements.

Back in 2022, the system expanded. Buses started running later, and new routes popped up throughout Charlotte. Late buses had become an ongoing issue. After previous route adjustments, passengers noticed better on-time performance. Now, they’re addressing additional problem areas.

As Huntersville continues to expand, these changes ensure better access for everyone. It’s part of making Charlotte a more transit-friendly city.

Have questions? Call 704.336.7433. If you need assistance due to a disability, email telltransit@charlottenc.gov.

