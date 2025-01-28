Carolina Panthers Hope To Spot Talent at 100th East-West Shrine Bowl With 9 Draft Picks

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 04: (L-R) Jackson Mitchell #49, Trevin Wallace #56, and Michael Barrett #41 of the Carolina Panthers train during Carolina Panthers OTA Offseason Workout on June 04, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

NFL Network will show the 100th East-West Shrine Bowl on Jan. 30, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET. This landmark game gives teams a chance to check out rising talent before the draft. With nine picks in their pocket, including number eight overall, Carolina hopes to strike it rich again. Last year worked out well when they grabbed six players from similar showcase games.

In charge now, Dan Morgan looks to fill key needs: the defensive line, pass rushers, defensive backs, and offensive guards. Star prospects like Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Notre Dame’s Jordan Clark will be watched closely. As Bryce Young develops, the front office looks for players who’ll mesh with their young QB. Getting the right pieces could speed up the team’s improvement. With current special teams players heading to free agency, the team needs to find new kicking talent. Coaches will keep an eye on these players during practices and the game.

Despite dealing with some injuries, Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston turns heads. His natural talent and ability to lock down receivers match what NFL teams want. From SMU, Elijah Roberts might fill a needed pass-rushing spot. His showing this week could change draft rankings across the league.

The Shrine Bowl joins the Senior Bowl as a vital scouting events. These games match top prospects against each other head-to-head. Players need to excel in drills while picking up new playbooks quickly. How well they adjust and work with new coaches matters as much as their physical gifts.

A blend of rookie draft picks and experienced free agents should help fix the roster’s gaps. This combined approach aims to build a better team for next season.

