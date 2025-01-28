Hurricane Helene Triggers Record Flooding, Forces Duke Energy To Open Dam

ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 28: A person inspects the Biltmore Village with bicycle in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 28, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina. Hurricane Helene made landfall Thursday night in Florida's Big Bend with winds up to 140 mph. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

When Hurricane Helene hit the coast as a Category 4 hurricane on Sept. 26, 2024, its 140 mph winds created havoc instantly. The storm’s powerful impact caused massive flooding across several states. Three states took the brunt of Helene’s impact.

Tampa Bay got hit with huge storm surges. Charleston’s tide gauge reached a record 8.02 feet, while Beaufort Marine Corp Air Station got battered by 75 mph winds. Surprisingly, the storm created 21 tornadoes, South Carolina’s worst tropical storm outbreak since 2004. The system hammered western North Carolina while soaking East Tennessee and Southwestern Virginia.

In Jocassee, almost 20 inches of rain pushed water levels dangerously high in Duke Energy’s lakes. At Lake Norman, things got so bad that officials were forced to open Cowan’s Ford Dam’s floodgates. The water rushed through Mecklenburg County, wiping out 170 buildings. Mountain Island Lake, which provides Charlotte’s drinking water, rose an alarming eight feet.

On Jan. 14, 2025, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission backed Duke Energy’s decisions. Their October report focused on damage to facilities, leaving out information about nearby property damage.

FEMA-backed state programs got 61 buyout requests. In response, Mecklenburg County started two programs: 45 owners took a buyout deal, while 15 others went for home improvements through the retroFIT program. Mountain Island Lake’s residents are still looking for answers. Some homeowners had just wrapped up previous flood settlements with Duke Energy from 2019.

Locals are now questioning Duke Energy’s storm planning. Their water handling faced criticism as flooding hit areas far from Helene’s center.

The utility’s federal report ignored the damage in neighboring counties. But legal experts warn that proving they’re at fault could be tough, given federal rules and the commission’s position.

