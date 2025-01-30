Charlotte Announces 14 Black History Month Events for February 2025

Charlotte kicks off Black History Month celebrations this February 2025. The events begin with an opening party at WestEnd Tavern on the first of the month.

On Feb. 2, the Harvey B. Gantt Center welcomes families to create artwork inspired by African symbols. That afternoon, history enthusiasts can join a walking tour of the city’s Black history murals, starting at Mosaic Village at 2 p.m. The Mint Museum Uptown offers free admission on Feb. 2 for “Amazing Grace: Stories of African American Courage.” Guests can enjoy jazz music while participating in community discussions.

First Ward Park opens its Homage Exhibit on Feb. 3, featuring historical artifacts and artwork. Looking to explore your family tree? A workshop on February 4 shows you how to research your ancestry.

Things get lively at Cavendish Brewing Company with a themed bingo night on Feb. 7. Mid-month features performances at David B Waymer Recreation Center, while Gibson Mill Market welcomes book lovers at its book fair Feb. 15.

Save the date for Feb. 22. The Charlotte Museum of History hosts its African American Heritage Festival. The event spotlights Black rural life and offers traditional food at a special dinner.

The month concludes with movie showings at Mecklenburg County Parks on Feb. 28. They’re offering complimentary snacks too.

Two key museums lead the month’s events. Explore post-Civil War exhibits at the Levine Museum of the New South for free, while the Gantt Center updates its art exhibitions throughout the month.Need more options? Join a history tour or download a digital guide. Queen City Nerve explores Charlotte’s history, from slavery to civil rights and housing struggles.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!