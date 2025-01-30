Charlotte Hornets Pack 3,000 Care Kits for U.S. Military Personnel

Volunteers gathered at the Spectrum Center to pack thousands of care packages for service members on Jan. 28, 2025. The Charlotte Hornets organized this special event. Team members and players worked alongside Novant Health employees to put together supplies for troops based at Fort Liberty and Camp Lejeune.

The United Service Organizations of North Carolina will deliver these packages to their destinations. USO North Carolina keeps working to help service members and their families across state military bases.

“Being able to see that their community is behind them and is willing to support them and is willing to think about them while they’re away from their family, while they’re away from their friends, it really does mean so much to people,” U.S. Air ForceTechnical Sergeant Barbara Kornegay said to sports.yahoo.com

Each package includes everyday items: toothbrushes and paste, soap, and deodorant. The volunteers also added snacks and personal handwritten notes.

The team has now helped military members for 11 years straight. The group turned supplies into packed boxes in just an hour. The NBA team played Brooklyn at home on Jan. 29. Now, they head to the West Coast to take on Golden State on Feb. 26.

