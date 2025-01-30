Charlotte To Build Southeast’s First All-Electric Firehouse for $16.39 Million

Charlotte is planning a new $16.39 million firehouse right across from the Police and Fire Training Academy. It will be the first of its kind in the Southeast as a fully electric emergency station. The new building will take the place of a 1955 structure on Belle Oaks Drive. The two-story, 14,000-square-foot building will include three bays for equipment, living quarters for crews, and a walkway above for easy access to gear.

The roof will be covered with solar panels while geothermal wells underground will handle heating and cooling. The property will have several EV charging stations ready for upcoming electric vehicles.

“This project represents our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and ensuring the safety of Charlotte’s residents and visitors,” said Fire Chief Reginald Johnson to Charlotte City News. “Replacing the temporary structure with this innovative facility not only addresses current needs but also anticipates future demands.”

The construction company Swinerton will head up the project, aiming for LEED Silver certification. The station will house the region’s first all-electric fire truck in North America. The new station will meet important needs near Beam Road and airport areas. The location was chosen to help cut down response times. The old Belle-Oaks Drive station can’t keep up with today’s needs, making this update necessary.

They’re looking to finish construction by December 2025, which is an important part of the Fire Department Facilities Master Plan to improve emergency response.

Green technology is a big focus, the geothermal system will keep the building at the right temperature while solar panels help make it energy self-sufficient. This new facility shows Charlotte’s commitment to going green and sets an example for other emergency buildings across the country.

