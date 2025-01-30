Master P Breaks Silence on Son’s Recent Theft Allegations

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Master P visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on January 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Three basketball players from Southern Utah University are now looking at third-degree felony charges. Hercy Miller (Master P’s son), along with Brock Felder, and Peter Dadson grabbed two high-end fridges worth $1,500 each from the SUU Bookstore loading dock on November 11, 2024.

The heist didn’t stay under wraps for long. Campus security cameras spotted the students loading the fridges into two cars. After getting a tip on November 22, SUU Police started investigating the incident.

Tracking down the suspects wasn’t hard. Officers looked up parking records and the school directory. One fridge was visible right through an apartment window, making their search pretty straightforward.

“They didn’t show y’all this a old refrigerator that ain’t even worth $100,” says Master P, according to Hot New HipHop. “None of that wasn’t about my son…That was about the coach. They got a Black coach in Utah in a Mormon town.”

When asked about it, the students said they thought the fridges were trash. Both Dadson and Miller claimed the units had been sitting out for “almost a month.” Felder said he just helped with loading and wasn’t involved in planning the theft.

While the three were booked into Iron County Jail on November 28, they got out quickly. By that evening, all three were released. Miller, who came over from Louisville, jumped right back into playing. He hit the court in the next game against Park University Gilbert, where SUU won 90-55 on December 3.

The story blew up nationally after Miller’s father, hip-hop mogul Master P, got involved. He challenged the reported value of the fridges and hinted that his son’s arrest might have been racially motivated.

