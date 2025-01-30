Mecklenburg County Secures $3.8M Deal for 9 Mile Road Project

North Carolina transportation officials just approved a $3.8 million road improvement project in Mecklenburg County, set to begin in February 2025. The project covers Old Statesville Road from Iredell County to Cornelius Street.

Crews will also work on three additional segments: from Independence Hill Drive to Hambright Road, then to Damson Drive, and finally from Solstice Way to Vance Davis Drive. The improvements extend to three side roads: Asbury Chapel Road, Riverside Drive, and Washam Potts Road. The project should wrap up by summer 2026.

Blythe Brothers Asphalt Co., LLC will handle the job, focusing on N.C. 115 and three connecting roads, resurfacing the pavement while improving shoulders, and upgrading accessibility ramps. Blythe has proven themselves on major projects, including Raleigh’s $403 million I-540 loop and a $435 million I-85 expansion in South Carolina.

Running twelve plants throughout the Carolinas, Blythe churned out 2.3 million tons of asphalt in 2020. Local drivers might remember them from their I-77 improvements, which smoothed out nearly five miles of rough roadway.

This project is part of a larger initiative. The county recently secured $31.4 million in federal funding for road improvements, including major upgrades to Freedom Drive and Orr Road.

New lane markings will be added, along with driveway improvements. These updates aim to reduce accidents and improve traffic flow.

