New Shows Coming to Netflix in February Worth the Binge

Netflix is rolling out a packed February 2025 lineup, with “Zero Day” – a thrilling six-part series starring Robert De Niro – dropping February 20. De Niro plays an ex-president who gets tangled up in a complex mystery.

Four other shows round out the month’s offerings. Fans can watch “Kinda Pregnant” starting February 5, followed by “Apple Cider Vinegar” the next day. Mid-month features “La Dolce Villa,” while “Running Point” closes out the new releases on February 27.

In this edge-of-your-seat series, De Niro’s character races to solve a massive cyberattack. The show features an impressive cast – Angela Bassett and Joan Allen bring their Oscar-winning talent to the screen.

At the helm, Lesli Linka Glatter directs all six episodes. Eric Newman joins forces with Noah Oppenheim and Michael S. Schmidt to tell this intense story.

The amazing cast includes Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, and Connie Britton. Matthew Modine, Dan Stevens, Bill Camp, Gaby Hoffmann, Clark Gregg, and McKinley Belcher III complete this stellar lineup.

As digital chaos spreads, this tense thriller explores dark government conspiracies and personal drama. The effects ripple through everyday people and national security alike.

Making history, De Niro steps into his first TV series as the lead. Among February’s new shows, this one really stands out from the pack.

