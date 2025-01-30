New Women’s Pro Basketball League UpShot Coming to Charlotte

A new era in women’s sports kicks off in May 2026. Zawyer Sports & Entertainment will launch UpShot, a pro basketball league, with teams set up in Greensboro, Jacksonville, Savannah, and one more city yet to be announced.

Leading the charge is Donna Orender, stepping in as commissioner following her time as WNBA president. Teams will face off in a 40-game season, playing both at home and on the road.

“We are beyond thrilled to be able to launch this league and provide another quality platform for women to continue being a part of the sport they love, whether it is a player on the court or a staff member in the front office,” said Andy Kaufmann to GSO Complex.

In North Carolina, games will take place at Novant Health Fieldhouse. Fans can grab their seats now – season tickets begin at $44, chosen to represent the 44 players who’ll compete in the inaugural season.

The league has some serious backing. Basketball legends Cheryl Miller and Ann Meyers Drysdale are on board, along with boxing star Seniesa Estrada, sports figure Patric Young, actress Annie Q., and businessman Chris Robert.

Jacksonville will be home to the league’s headquarters. Each city will team up with Generation W, working to boost community development through sports.

Orender comes with solid experience. She worked as Senior VP at the PGA Tour before leading the WNBA. Her work landed her on Newsweek’s list of top 100 sports business influencers.

UpShot represents another milestone for women’s pro sports in the Southeast. The league creates opportunities for athletes and staff across all four cities.

