This Day in Rock History: January 30

On Jan. 30, 1969, the Beatles performed an impromptu concert on the rooftop of the Apple Corp building in London. Who knew this would be the band’s final live performance? Many remarkable events have happened on this day in rock history. Want to learn more about key things that happened in past Jan. 30ths in rock music history? Then stay right here and find out how this day has influenced the rock music scene over the years.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Jan. 30 has been an important day for rock music, with these breakthrough hits and milestone leaving their mark:

1961: The Shirelles hit No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with their song “Will You Love Me Tomorrow?” This marked the first time a black female group made it to No. 1 on the Billboard, demonstrating a shift in the rock music industry.

Cultural Milestones

The culture of rock music had some major shifts thanks to these events that happened on Jan. 30:

: Phil Collins, an English singer, drummer, songwriter, and actor, was born in Chiswick, Middlesex. He was the drummer and percussionist for the band Genesis from 1970 to 1975 and was first heard on the album Nursery Cryme. 1972: Bloody Sunday, an event where British troops killed 13 Catholics marching for civil rights. This event inspired Paul McCartney to write and record his protest song “Give Ireland Back To The Irish” within 48 hours. The band Wings performed the song, but it was controversial and banned or given little air time in many places.



Additionally, the event also inspired the classic U2 song “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” which has become one of the legendary band’s most played songs in their performing history.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Did you know Jan. 30 was when some great recordings and performances in rock music took place, including:

: At the Beatles’ rooftop concert, ecstatic fans rushed to hear the famous group play for 42 minutes. They performed new material, including songs like “Get Back,” “Don’t Let Me Down,” “I’ve Got A Feeling,” “The One After 909,” and “Dig A Pony.” 1973: After a name change and looking to reinvent themselves, KISS performed for the first time at the Popcorn Club in Queens, New York, in front of an audience of less than 10 people.

Industry Changes and Challenges

If you’ve ever wondered how rock music has gotten where it is today, then the changes and challenges of Jan. 30 that helped shape the industry might interest you:

1988: Making it to No. 1 with their song “Need You Tonight,” INXS, an Australian rock band, made a significant stride in their music career. They went on to earn five MTV Video Music Awards for the song, demonstrating the influence the TV network had over the rock music industry.