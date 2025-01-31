The Beatles Dive Into ‘Yellow Submarine’ Crocs Collaboration

In an unexpected move, The Beatles released two new Croc designs inspired by their trippy, psychedelic 1968 film Yellow Submarine.

Crocs describes The Beatles Crocs in a recent press release as “giving music lovers and fans of the brands two unique styles showcasing a limited-edition groovy design and an elevated Jibbitz charms pack made for self-expression.”

The first pair resembles a submarine, featuring a periscope Jibbitz charm and propellers on the heel. Each submarine window represents a member of the Fab Four. A flashier second Crocs design sports vibrant multi-colored patterns paired with a black background inspired by the film’s vivid imagery.

These limited-edition shoes go for $69.99 a pair and let fans add extra Jibbitz charms between $4.99 and $19.99.

The charms let you snap on animated designs of John, Paul, George, and Ringo or whimsical characters, including the Teacup Monster and Fish With Arms. Beatles fans can buy the shoes online.

These Crocs are the latest addition to the band’s merchandise launch, following up their Christmas jumper collection released in December 2024, celebrating the Beatles ’64 documentary.