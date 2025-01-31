Charlotte School Board Approves $20 Per Hour Minimum Wage for Support Staff

In a big victory for school workers, Charlotte-Mecklenburg’s School Board voted unanimously on Jan. 28, 2025, to raise wages to $20 per hour for thousands of support staff. After twenty years with little change, this increase will happen in three steps. County commissioners have set aside $25 million for the first phase. About 4,800 workers in lower pay grades will get a substantial 13.9% raise, while 325 others will see their pay increase by 8.53%. Workers will receive back pay starting from mid-2024.

Board Chair Stephanie Sneed said this change will help schools keep valuable employees. The raise affects workers in grades 1-9, from bus drivers to custodians, covering hundreds of essential positions. She also told wcnc.com, “We live in a competitive market so we are competing with not only other schools in North Carolina and South Carolina, but we are competing with other private entities,”

Future adjustments are possible, but they’ll need funding and board approval. The team created this plan after looking at pay across nine different levels. While employee groups welcome the raise, they continue pushing for higher wages to keep up with living costs. The three-step approach allows schools to build better wages gradually. This represents a significant change in how schools value their support staff. The board’s full support shows they’re serious about fixing long-standing pay problems.

This solution addresses both staffing shortages and employee retention problems. Workers will soon see larger paychecks, making up for months at lower wages.

During the meeting, Board Member Lenora Shipp spoke up for the essential workers who keep schools running smoothly each day.

As budget details come into focus, board members will work on the next steps. They’re using reliable data to ensure fair pay for all employees.