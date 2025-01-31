PSA Airlines Moves Headquarters to Charlotte, Plans January 2026 Opening

PSA Airlines is moving its headquarters from Dayton, Ohio to Charlotte, North Carolina. The new office at Water Ridge Office Park is set to open in January 2026. The airport’s legacy dates back to 1979 when Piedmont Airlines established its hub there. USAir took over later, before American Airlines became the dominant carrier.

“While we’re looking forward to getting integrated into the Charlotte community, I want to sincerely thank the city of Dayton, its leaders and the entire Dayton community for embracing and supporting PSA for so many years,” said Dion Flannery, President and CEO of PSA to the Charlotte Observer.

Ohio employees need to decide about relocating by April 30, 2025. As operations ramp up in mid-2025, they’ll recruit locally to fill any remaining positions. However, the Dayton location will keep its maintenance facility, preserving 550 jobs there.

The American Airlines subsidiary picked a location just five miles from Charlotte Douglas International Airport, where many of its employees are based. PSA operates 500 daily flights to 100 destinations. Their new office will house 400 employees, adding to American’s existing workforce of 15,000 people in the region.

This move strengthens Charlotte’s position as an aviation hub. It’s currently the seventh busiest airport globally, with American Airlines handling most flights. Its location makes it ideal for North-South routes, including popular flights to Florida and connections to Mexico and the Caribbean.

With 5,000 employees and hiring about 1,200 new people each year, PSA continues to expand. They’re planning to add more staff through 2025 and 2026. The relocation was done without any government incentives.

The relocation was done without any government incentives.

