2025 Grammy Awards: Rock Categories Winners List
The 2025 Grammy Awards features rock, metal, and alternative categories filled with some of the biggest names in rock.
Notable artists nominated include The Beatles, who were honored with a nomination in the Best Rock Performance category and the Record of the Year category with their song “Now and Then.” Other major rock acts to receive Grammy nominations were The Black Keys, Green Day, Pearl Jam, St. Vincent, Cage the Elephant, Jack White, and more.
To see who won what, keep scrolling. (List will be updated as winners are announced.)
Rock, Metal & Alternative Categories
Best Rock Performance
“Now and Then” – The Beatles – WINNER
“Beautiful People (Stay High)” – The Black Keys
“The American Dream Is Killing Me” – Green Day
“Gift Horse” – Idles
“Dark Matter” – Pearl Jam
“Broken Man” – St. Vincent
Best Metal Performance
“Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca Ira!)” – Gojira, Marina Viotta & Victor Le Masne – WINNER
“Crown of Horns” – Judas Priest
“Suffocate” – Knocked Loose featuring Poppy
“Screaming Suicide” – Metallica
“Cellar Door” – Spiritbox
Best Rock Song
“Beautiful People (Stay High)” – Dan Auerbach, Patrick Carney, Beck Hansen & Daniel Nakamura, songwriters (The Black Keys)
“Broken Man” – Annie Clark, songwriter (St. Vincent) – WINNER
“Dark Matter” – Jeff Ament, Matt Cameron, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready, Eddie Vedder & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Pearl Jam)
“Dilemma” – Billie Joe Armstrong, Tré Cool & Mike Dirnt, songwriters (Green Day)
“Gift Horse” – Jon Beavis, Mark Bowen, Adam Devonshire, Lee Kiernan & Joe Talbot, songwriters (IDLES)
Best Rock Album
Happiness Bastards – The Black Crowes
Romance – Fontaines D.C.
Saviors – Green Day
Tangk – Idles
Dark Matter – Pearl Jam
Hackney Diamonds – The Rolling Stones – WINNER
No Name – Jack White
Best Alternative Music Performance
“Neon Pill” – Cage the Elephant
“Song of the Lake” – Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
“Starburster” – Fontaines D.C.
“Bye Bye” – Kim Gordon
“Flea” – St. Vincent – WINNER
Best Alternative Music Album
Wild God – Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Charm – Clairo
The Collective – Kim Gordon
What Now – Brittany Howard
All Born Screaming – St. Vincent – WINNER
General Field Categories
Record of the Year
“Now and Then” – The Beatles
“Texas Hold ’Em” – Beyoncé
“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
“360” – Charli XCX
“Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar – WINNER
“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan
“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
Album of the Year
New Blue Sun – André 3000
Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé – WINNER
Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
Brat – Charli XCX
Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish
The Rise And Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan
The Tortured Poets Department – Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” – Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry and Mark Williams, songwriters (Shaboozey)
“Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Die With a Smile” – Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars)
“Fortnight” – Jack Antonoff, Austin Post and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone)
“Good Luck, Babe!” – Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro and Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar) – WINNER
“Please Please Please” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff and Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)
“Texas Hold ’Em” – Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro and Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
Raye
Chappell Roan – WINNER
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims