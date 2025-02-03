3 Charlotte Food Stars Make James Beard Award Shortlist

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 10: A view of the venue during the 2024 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards at Lyric Opera Of Chicago on June 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for James Beard Foundation)

Charlotte’s food scene just got a big win. Three local food talents landed spots as James Beard Foundation award semifinalists for 2025. While Charlotte hasn’t earned Michelin stars yet, these nominations show the city’s food scene is growing stronger. Each chef brings something unique to their work.

Sam Diminich, who runs Restaurant Constance, picked up the Best Chef: Southeast nomination. His Wesley Heights kitchen focuses on fresh farm ingredients, while also offering creative non-alcoholic drinks. Before opening his nominated restaurant, Diminich worked under the renowned Chef Georges Perrier at Le Bec Fin. He also served as sous chef at BLT Steak in Charlotte’s Ritz Carlton.

In Plaza Midwood, Supperland‘s Colleen Hughes got noticed in the Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service category. She’s transformed an old church into the city’s hottest spot for drinks. Hughes mixes drinks with stories in a converted church. Johnson’s kitchen offers people second chances. Diminich combines local ingredients with sober living in fresh ways.

At Community Matters Cafe, chef Chayil Johnson completes Charlotte’s lineup with his own Best Chef: Southeast nomination. His kitchen goes beyond food, it helps Charlotte Rescue Mission graduates build new careers.

This year’s awards look beyond just good food. They’re interested in how nominees create spaces where everyone can thrive. Winners will be announced June 16, 2025, at Chicago’s Lyric Opera. These awards recognize not just cooking talent, but community impact.

From veterans to newcomers, Charlotte’s nominees show what makes the city’s food scene special, blending expertise with community spirit.

