Bob Dylan Has Stacked Lineup of 2025 Tour Dates

Bob Dylan has a very eventful 2025 ahead of him on the road.

The legendary singer-songwriter has a whole slate of tour dates this, with some being solo headlining shows and others being part of Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival.

Dylan’s solo dates run from March 25 through April 22 in smaller theater venues. Meanwhile, the Outlaw Music Festival runs from May 13 through Sept. 19 at amphitheaters all over the United States.

Complete ticket details for Dylan’s solo shows can be found at BobDylan.com, while details on the Outlaw Music Festival are available at BlackBirdPresents.com.

Bob Dylan – 2025 Solo Tour Dates

March 25 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater

March 26 – Little Rock, AK @ Robinson Center

March 28 – Springfield, MO @ Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

March 29 – Wichita, KS @ Century II Concert Hall

March 30 – Topeka, KS @ Topeka Performing Arts Center

April 1 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

April 2 – Sioux City, IA @ Orpheum Theatre

April 4 – Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

April 5 – Eau Claire, WI @ The Sonnentag Center

April 6 – Green Bay, WI @ The Weidner – Cofrin Family Hall

April 8 – Davenport, II @ Adler Theatre

April 9 – Peoria, IL @ Prairie Home Alliance Theater

April 11 – West Lafayette, IN @ Purdue University – Elliott Hall of Music

April 12 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Embassy Theatre

April 14 – South Bend, IN @ The Morris Performing Arts Center

April 16 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Western Michigan State University – Miller Auditorium

April 17 – Toledo, OH @ Stranahan Theater

April 19 – Youngstown, OH @ Powers Auditorium at DeYor Performing Arts Center

April 21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

April 22 – Williamsport, PA @ Community Arts Center

Outlaw Music Festival – 2025 Tour Dates

May 13 – Phoenix, Arizona @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

May 15 – Chula Vista, California @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 16 – Los Angeles, California @ Hollywood Bowl

May 18 – Wheatland, California @ Toyota Amphitheatre

May 20 – Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

May 22 – Spokane, Washington @ ONE Spokane Stadium

May 24 – Ridgefield, Washington @ Cascades Amphitheater

May 25 – Quincy, Washington @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

June 20 – Clarkston, Michigan @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 21 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

June 22 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 25 – Franklin, Tennessee @ FirstBank Amphitheater

June 27 – Memphis, Tennessee @ Radians Amphitheater

June 28 – Maryland Heights, Missouri @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 29 – Ridgedale, Missouri @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

July 4 – Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic (not confirmed)

July 5 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

July 6 – The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented By Huntsman

July 25 – Alpharetta, Georgia @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 26 – Charlotte, North Carolina @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 27 – Raleigh, North Carolina @ Central Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 29 – Virginia Beach, Virginia @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 1 – Wantagh, New York @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 2 – Saratoga Springs, New York @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

Aug. 3 – Gilford, New Hampshire @ BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 8 – Buffalo, New York @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 9 – Hershey, Pennsylvania @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 10 – Syracuse, New York @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept. 5 – Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sept. 6 – Hartford, Connecticut @ Xfinity Theatre

Sept. 7 – Mansfield, Massachusetts @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 12 – Camden, New Jersey @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sept. 13 – Holmdel, New Jersey @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 14 – Columbia, Maryland @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sept. 19 – East Troy, Wisconsin @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre



