Charlotte Transit Authority Plans $90M Underground Bus Station After Design Changes

A new underground bus station will take over Charlotte’s outdated transit center. The $90 million project, close to the Spectrum Center, represents a major change from earlier proposals. City leaders chose an underground design rather than street-level options. The project includes a mixed-use building with hotel rooms and offices on top of the station. Work begins with a temporary station next year. The main construction will run from 2025 to 2028, replacing the 30-year-old facility.

Feedback from 400 bus riders helped shape decisions about the station’s features. They provided input on lighting and temperature control. Jason Lawrence, who heads CATS planning, told Axios Charlotte that the underground option won out over a split-level design.

The journey hasn’t been easy. Money problems delayed initial progress. Plans shifted when the Charlotte Hornets chose a different location for practice space. Two companies joined to help: White Point Partners and Dart Interests. Both are familiar with Charlotte, having developed popular spots like Optimist Hall.

Some transit experts worry about underground issues. Questions remain about lighting, security, and ventilation, at least until electric buses come in.

Brent Cagle currently runs CATS. He prefers buses at street level, though this goes against previous CATS positions that dismissed surface stations. He told WFAE that “our preference would always be for the CTC to be at-grade. It’s easier to operate. It’s easier to get buses in and out if they don’t have to come up and down ramps. It’s cheaper to operate the facility. Clearly, our preference is at-grade.”

Planners considered three locations for buses: street level, elevated, or underground. CATS supported the underground option to make bus-to-train transfers easier.

While moving forward with underground plans, designers kept a two-story alternative ready. This differs from earlier discussions focused on street access.

