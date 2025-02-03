Reporter Cuts Off Babyface’s Grammy Interview, Issues Apology

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Babyface attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

At the 2025 Grammy Awards, AP’s Krysta Fauria suddenly stopped talking to music legend Babyface to interview Chappell Roan, who had just been named Best New Artist.

“I wanted to say that I’m really sorry about interrupting Babyface earlier. Chappell Roan had come up, and there was a lot of commotion as there is on these carpets,” Fauria said on the carpet to issue an apology for what occurred.

The Associated Press also reached out to Babyface’s team later to issue an apology. The incident quickly angered many in the entertainment industry.

“This is so disrespectful how Babyface was treated in this interview. Babyface has had such a significant impact on the music industry, in sooo many ways. Its maddening to see a LEGEND not get the respect and attention they deserve,” wrote Khloé Kardashian on Instagram.

Showing his usual class, the music icon quietly stepped aside when reporters turned their attention to Roan during the live red carpet coverage.

Babyface was there as a Best R&B Album nominee for “Girls Night Out.” Throughout his career, he’s created more than 26 R&B songs that hit number one.

Singer Dionne Warwick joined many others online slamming the incident. The situation has started conversations about how media should behave at awards shows.

People on social media quickly jumped in with harsh criticism of the AP’s red carpet team, calling out what they felt was completely unprofessional behavior.

Very few artists have shaped modern music like Babyface. His work as a producer spans four decades, making him one of the most important figures in the industry.

Even with all the red carpet drama, the show went on as planned, with Roan picking up her Best New Artist award later that night.

