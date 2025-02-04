Animal Rescue Mission with CMPD Animal Care & Control

Meet Ace! This 8 year old, neutered, 47 pound mix breed is looking for a home. He's easy on a leash, knows basic commands, house trained, and may need slow into into other animals. Interested? Visit: https://24petconnect.com/CLTAdopt/Details/CHRL/A1233621

Adopt. Donate. Volunteer.

There is a need to help our furry friends find loving homes in Charlotte and surrounding areas. All of our local radio stations with Beasley Media Group Charlotte would like you to help CMPD Animal Care & Control with our Rescue Mission! Adopt, don’t shop, by making CMPD Animal Care & Control your option for adoption.

Each week, we’ll post 8 dogs available for adoption and information regarding them. You can contact CMPD about an individual animal you see and begin your journey at adopting your next furry friend! Add some cheer to your family with a new furry family member.

Visit animals.cmpd.org to view adoptable animals ahead of time.

















