$80M Charlotte Development Brings 295 New Homes to Dilworth Area

Apartment complex going up

Construction has begun on a major new residential development in Charlotte’s Dilworth neighborhood. S3 Capital Partners provided $80 million in funding to construct this 650,000-square-foot community complex.

Called The Seventeen Hundred on East, the project features two buildings, one rising seven stories with a rooftop terrace. The second building stands five stories tall and houses larger three-bedroom units along with the leasing office. The ground floor will include 6,700 square feet of retail space, with two tenants already secured. Residents will enjoy a 90,000-square-foot amenity deck featuring a swimming pool with skyline views, community gathering spaces, and fitness facilities.

Brian and Brittani Phillips will manage the property once it is completed. Interested renters can start pre-leasing in 2025, with initial move-ins scheduled for that May. The developers purchased the 1.8-acre site for $7 million in January 2020. The location is just two miles from The Pearl, a new medical school and innovation district opening summer of 2025.

K2M Architects designed the project with Jim Gross at the helm. Cleveland Construction is handling the build. Despite facing some contractual issues in February, everything was back on schedule by June.

The location sits strategically between Charlotte’s most popular districts: uptown, SouthPark, and Myers Park. This development reflects Charlotte’s ongoing transformation to accommodate its growing population.

