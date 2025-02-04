Mick Fleetwood Hopes Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham Make Up

Mick Fleetwood has a wish so big, it’s nearly as tall as his 6’5″ frame. That wish in question? That Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham bury the hatchet.

The iconic drummer told US Magazine while at Steven Tyler’s Grammy Award viewing party, “I always have a fantasy that [Stevie] and Lindsay would pal up a bit more and just say everything’s OK for them both.”



It seems as though Fleetwood just wants his friends to be friends again, because even he thinks that Fleetwood Mac is over following the death of Christine McVie in 2022. He also told US Magazine that he agrees with Nicks’ previous statements that without McVie, Fleetwood Mac “just couldn’t work.”



Of course, the thought of Nicks and Buckingham making up seems very unlikely. Buckingham was famously ousted from Fleetwood Mac in 2018. He told Rolling Stone in October 2018 he was fired from Fleetwood Mac after Nicks allegedly gave the band a “him or me” ultimatum following the band being honored at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala in January 2018 where she was not pleased with some of Buckingham’s behavior. There was also an issue within the band regarding the start of Fleetwood Mac’s current tour. The band wanted to start in August, while Buckingham wanted to start in November to give him time to promote and tour in support of a solo album.



Nicks first spoke publicly about Buckingham’s firing from Fleetwood Mac in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. Nicks said of Buckingham’s firing, “I never planned for that to happen. Any time we re-formed to do a tour or a record, I always walked in with hope in my heart. And I just was so disappointed. I felt like all the wind had gone out of my sails.” (The Los Angeles Times noted, “Nicks is reluctant to discuss the details of that night, though she admits it was the ‘straw that broke the camel’s back.'”)

