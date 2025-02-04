North Carolina Has Lost 3.8 Million Birds to Bird Flu Since 2022

Since 2022, bird flu has killed 3.8 million birds across North Carolina. The state’s 18 outbreaks, hitting both large farms and small flocks, now make it one of the hardest-hit states in the U.S.

The virus showed up at a Sampson County turkey farm this January. It’s the latest case in a series that’s affected 12 commercial farms and 8 backyard flocks.

Wild birds, especially ducks and geese, spread H5N1 strain 2.3.4.4b during migration. Their seasonal travels create new infection clusters.

“Right now is the time when, in North Carolina, we expect cases to pick up in birds. January and February are when we have the start of the seasonal migration happening here,” said Dr. Rocio Crespo to NC State News.

Wild bird cases bounced around – 196 in 2022, down to 32 in 2023, then back up to 111 last year. The virus even turned up in a Hyde County black bear.

Most people don’t need to worry. Only 66 Americans have gotten it, mainly bird workers who didn’t use protective gear. The virus sticks to birds and it can’t spread between people.

Officials look for warning signs in flocks: birds looking tired, dropping egg production, swollen heads, breathing problems, or unusual droppings.

NC State’s vet school works with state groups to monitor the virus and help farms protect themselves. Dr. Crespo says people who don’t work with birds should stay aware but not worry too much.

People with backyard chickens need to keep them away from wild birds. They should clean feeders and water containers regularly, and report sick birds right away.

Turkey hunters can still hunt from April 12 through May 10, 2025. They just need to wear gloves, clean their equipment, and cook the meat well.

Your food is still safe, according to farm officials. But you might pay more for turkey and eggs if more farms get infected.

