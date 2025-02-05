Charlotte Developer Makes Video Game About City’s Scariest Exit

Charlotte, NC, USA-23 May 2021: Charlotte Skyscape, taken from Lasalle-Atando bridge over I-77.

A local game developer is making a driving game based on Exit 3A, that scary 200-foot stretch where drivers need to cut across three lanes to get to North Davidson Street.

Mike Ramirez plans to launch his game by late 2024. Players will deliver Charlotte-made products, including beer from Sycamore Brewing, through this nerve-wracking section of interstate.

“I hope I can reach those expectations that people have of it,” Ramirez told CLT Today about what began as a casual conversation between developers.

Just like the real I-277 exit’s mayhem, players need to weave through busy lanes in a tiny space – similar to avoiding traffic in old-school arcade games.

The game has gotten people talking on social media. Even mentioning the exit makes many Charlotte drivers anxious as they think about their daily struggle with the merge.

Down the road, there might be bonus levels and arcade versions at local gaming spots. While a phone version could come later, Ramirez wants to nail the main game first.

The game adds to Charlotte’s growing tech scene. Local schools have jumped on board with gaming too, starting competitive programs like the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools varsity gaming league.

