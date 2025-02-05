Duke Gardens To Build New $30 Million Welcome Center

Duke Gardens in Durham , North Carolina

Work crews blocked off Duke Gardens‘ main entrance and parking lots as they began a major year-long renovation project. The $30 million upgrade will create a welcome center at the popular 55-acre garden space that sees around 600,000 visitors annually.

The completed project will feature a new building offering food options, art displays, and updated amenities. Plans include transforming part of the parking area into an outdoor space for concerts, along with renovations to the current Doris Duke Center.

“The facilities are starting to show signs of strain,” Marketing Director Lauren Smith Hong said to the News Observer.

They expect to finish the project just as the cherry blossoms bloom next spring. While most of the gardens remain open during construction, some paths near the cherry grove from Anderson Street will have restrictions.

Visitors now need to use a temporary entrance at 2000 Lewis St. Weekend visitors can park in the H lot near Anderson Street and Yearby Avenue, paying $2 per hour. Free shuttle service runs between the lot and gardens.

Weekend visitors must use the PayByPhone app to park in the H lot from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Staff recommend coming on weekends or finding alternative transportation. Weekday parking isn’t possible because of permit rules. These parking changes will stay in place until 2026.

The gardens first took shape in the 1930s through Sarah P. Duke’s generous support. After early flooding problems, Dr. Frederick Moir Hanes pushed for a more ambitious design. The gardens serve as a natural classroom, promoting plant education while preserving green space. Each section features distinct plant collections that support hands-on education programs.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!