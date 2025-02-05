Full Lineup for 2025 Lovin’ Life Music Festival Announced

Major stars are set to headline as the Lovin’ Life Music Festival announces its complete 2025 lineup. Gwen Stefani, Dave Matthews Band, and Benson Boone will rock First Ward Park in Charlotte from May 2-4.

“With powerhouses like Dave Matthews Band, Gwen Stefani, and co-headliner Benson Boone, we’ve worked hard to craft a lineup that reflects Charlotte’s energy and diversity,” said festival organizers to CLT Today.

Music will pump through three stages, including a dedicated QC Local Stage for hometown talent. Ludacris, Weezer, and Teddy Swims fill out the impressive lineup. Fans can grab tickets starting at $269.

Even rain couldn’t keep last year’s debut from pulling in 81,000 music fans to see Post Malone, Stevie Nicks, and Noah Kahan. The huge crowd led to plans for an even bigger show in 2025.

More artists will be added to the lineup soon. The festival will take over Uptown Charlotte with three separate performance spaces.

Fresh off their 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, Dave Matthews Band will bring their storied history to the stage. They’ve packed venues across the globe, selling over 25 million tickets during their career.

After a packed first year, the festival is reaching higher. The performers span genres from rap to rock, giving every music fan something to love.

Local artists get their chance to shine on the QC Local Stage, back after its successful debut at the 2024 event. This showcase puts Charlotte’s own performers in the spotlight alongside music’s biggest acts.

