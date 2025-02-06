Here Are Some Alternatives When Eggs Are In Short Supply

It seems like dejavu all over again. A couple of years ago we were faced with egg shortages due to bird flu. Egg prices soared, and the product became hard to find even if you were willing to pay the astronomical price tag. And, the problem rears its ugly head again. However, there are some ways to get around using eggs for everything if you do a little digging.

Some of these I’ve been aware of for quite some time. I do a lot of cooking, and I watch any show I can find related to food prep. So, many chefs and bakers highlight these alternatives from time to time either for skirting egg shortages or for creating vegan baked goods. But, after reading a story on npr.org, there are a few that caught me by surprise.

Apparently, there’s a product called “Just Egg” you can use during egg shortages. It is plant based and used by vegan restaurants. It’s made from mung beans and can be found at most grocery stores. I’m not so sure about that. I’ve never tried it or even looked for it. Supposedly, a 16 ounce carton costs around $7. I’m not altogether sure how many ‘eggs’ you get from a carton. Therefore, I can’t say if the cost justifies giving up the real deal egg.

Quite a few years ago, many people, myself included, discovered egg substitutes or egg whites in carton form. I’ve never really been completely sold on those products. But, for folks trying to get away from eggs for cholesterol purposes, I guess they worked. Personally, in the limited research I’ve done as well as information from dietitians, real eggs in moderation don’t negatively impact cholesterol. But, of course, that’s for you and your doctor to decide. However, in times of egg shortages, they might come in handy.

I ran across something called Bob’s Red Mill Egg Replacer, which is potato starch and tapioca. It’s used in baking as a binder or in breading for frying. Sounds interesting. And, when it comes to mixing eggs into baked goods, all you really want is something to mimic the properties of an egg. Taste and texture aren’t paramount since you’re not eating them as a scrambled egg.

So, along those lines, another product I do have in my pantry is Flax Meal. When using in baking, one teaspoon plus a tablespoon of water is equal to one egg. And, the health benefits are often touted by nutritionists.

One of my favorites in baking has always been applesauce. I use it in a delicious pumpkin muffin recipe every fall. It adds a great moisture as a replacement when you would normally add more oil. And, in the article I read, another fruit product that works are bananas. I’m on board with those ideas.

Another option I’ve seen chefs use is called Aquafaba. I heard about this on a cooking show from a vegan chef. Aquafaba is the liquid in the can of chickpeas. I watched a chef whip it up using it as a meringue or frosting along with coconut milk. It was some sort of wizardry unlike anything I’d seen before! And, we all know canned beans are readily available and cheap!

So, there you have it. A few ideas to hopefully skirt the egg shortages and skyrocketing prices for the short term. Below you’ll find a video for my pumpkin muffin recipe using egg substitute and applesauce.

Debbie Nance is the afternoon co-host along with her husband on "The Charlie and Debbie Show" at WSOC, Country 1037 in Charlotte, North Carolina. She has been with the station for 18 years. Debbie is a CMA Award winner for Radio Personality of the Year. And, she has worked in radio for 40 years. Before her current afternoon position, Debbie spent more than a decade as co-host on morning shows in several markets across the Southeast. As a content creator for Country 1037, Debbie writes articles about food, new restaurants in the Carolinas and travel experiences.