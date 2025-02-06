Things To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: Feb. 7-Feb. 9

Charlotte, North Carolina, USA uptown skyline and park.

With expected temperatures of 28 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit, this weekend will be perfect for indoor and outdoor activities in Charlotte, North Carolina. There’s plenty to explore, from the comedic charm of the Funny Bus Charlotte Comedy City Tour to the glowing art installations of Rail Trail Lights and craft beer celebration at the Queen City Brewers Festival. There’s no shortage of exciting things for you to do in Charlotte this weekend.

Funny Bus Comedy City Tour

What: Charlotte Funny Bus Comedy City Tour

Charlotte Funny Bus Comedy City Tour When: Friday, Feb. 7 through Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, with multiple times available (additional dates also available)

Friday, Feb. 7 through Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, with multiple times available (additional dates also available) Where: First Ward Park, 301 E. 7th St.

First Ward Park, 301 E. 7th St. Cost: $35

Discover Charlotte on the Funny Bus Comedy City Tour, a unique 90-minute experience that blends sightseeing with laugh-out-loud comedy. This interactive, adults-only tour (ages 16+) is guided by a local comedian who puts an R-rated, comedic twist on the city’s sights, history, and culture. Explore Charlotte’s iconic four wards and trendy neighborhoods, including South-End, NoDa, and Plaza Midwood. You can bring beer or wine (21+), making it the perfect way to enjoy the Queen City with a side of humor.

Queen City Brewers Festival

What: Queen City Brewers Festival

Queen City Brewers Festival When: Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at 1 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at 1 p.m. Where: Innovation Barn, 932 Seigle Ave.

Innovation Barn, 932 Seigle Ave. Cost: $75

The Queen City Brewers Festival, a beloved Charlotte tradition since 2012, returns the day before the Super Bowl to celebrate the region’s vibrant craft beverage community. This year, the event will benefit The Innovation Barn, a nonprofit dedicated to advancing sustainable programs and fostering a circular economy in Charlotte. Participating breweries will showcase their creativity by brewing eco-friendly Beers for Life, inspired by the festival’s sustainability mission.

Rail Trail Lights: Golden Threads

What: Rail Trail Lights: Golden Threads

Rail Trail Lights: Golden Threads When: Friday, Feb. 7 through Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at dusk

Friday, Feb. 7 through Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at dusk Where: South End

South End Cost: Free

Rail Trail Lights 2025, presented by U.S. Bank, returns in February 2025, transforming the Rail Trail into a glowing celebration of local art. This year’s event features interactive light installations that have never been seen before, offering a magical stroll through the South End neighborhood. Capture the perfect photo, savor delicious bites from nearby eateries, and immerse yourself in the vibrant atmosphere of this one-of-a-kind experience.

Other Events

Charlotte offers an exciting lineup of events this February, with something for everyone to enjoy. From Joy Oladokun’s Blackbird Tour at The Underground to the NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Weekend and the family-friendly Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical, the city is buzzing with entertainment and activities.

Joy Oladokun: The Blackbird Tour: Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at 8 p.m. at The Underground, 820 Hamilton St.

NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Weekend: Thursday, Feb. 6 through Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, with the Induction Ceremony on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at 8 p.m. at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, 400 E. MLK Jr. Blvd.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical: Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, at 2 and 4 p.m. at McColl Family Theatre, 300 E. 7th St.

