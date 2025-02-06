Tunnel to Towers Foundation Plans Charlotte Stadium Climb To Honor Four Fallen Officers

copyright wanda koch photography

Bank of America Stadium will become a place of remembrance on April 27, 2025. The 8th annual Charlotte Climb will honor four courageous officers who lost their lives during a warrant operation last spring.

The event remembers U.S. Marshal Task Force Officers Sam Poloche and William Elliott, Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas Weeks Jr., and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Joshua Eyer. That tragic April day also left eight other officers injured in the line of duty.

In a first-time partnership, the Panthers and Charlotte FC management have offered their stadium for this meaningful tribute. This marks the first time Bank of America Stadium will host an event of this kind. Every step taken helps support the families left behind.

The Foundation works to pay off mortgages for families of fallen officers and firefighters who died while serving their communities. Created in response to September 11, 2001, the Foundation’s work has expanded. Now, it creates custom homes for injured veterans, helps Gold Star families, and fights to end veteran homelessness.

“These brave officers gave their lives protecting the citizens of Charlotte. Their sacrifice mirrors the selfless service we saw on September 11th, and we are committed to honoring their memory and supporting their families,” said Frank Siller, Chairman & CEO of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation to Globe Newswire.com.

This Charlotte event joins other important gatherings across the country. The cornerstone remains the yearly 5K Run & Walk in New York City, which brings together thousands to remember fallen heroes.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, donations keep these support programs going. From housing help to family support, every contribution impacts the lives of first responder families. People can now sign up through the organization’s website. Military members and first responders can join the stair climb at reduced rates.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!