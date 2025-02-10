Charlotte Apartmnet Complex Allows You to Rent a Tesla

(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SpaceCraft just launched its newest building in Charlotte’s Optimist Park area. It’s the first of two seven-story buildings that make up Phase II of The Joinery apartments.

Rent starts at $1,394 for a one-bedroom and goes up to $2,437 for three bedrooms. The building features three fitness centers, coworking spaces, outdoor lounges, and two rooftop decks with skyline views.

The ground floor has 15,000 square feet set aside for retail and dining. The building puts sustainability first – residents get 40 free hours of electric car use each month through Envoy, with reduced rates after that.

Getting around the city is easy. Ridy’s bikes and scooters are available, Jump Transit offers quick connections, and the Parkwood light-rail station is right nearby. Tenants can also rent Chevrolet Bolt and Tesla Model 3 cars for up to 40 free hours a month through an electric car-sharing service, Envoy.

Phase one created 83 homes and 2,000 square feet of retail space. Built without parking, it encouraged a walkable lifestyle close to public transit.

The building includes thoughtful features – from secure bike storage to shared cars and upcoming solar panels. These choices reflect the developers’ commitment to sustainability.

Space Craft manages other major properties in Charlotte too, including the 287-unit Cordo and 389-unit Oxbow. They chose this location for its strong job market and economic growth.

Next door, J Optimist Park adds 350 more homes to the area. The Joinery is located in NoDa’s artistic district, where community spaces and social activities help create connections between neighbors.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!