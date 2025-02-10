CLT Hot Chicken Week – Vote for Your Favorite Hot Chicken!

The Perfect Blend of Heat & Flavor! Join your favorite radio station & Elevate Lifestyle for CLT Hot Chicken Week, which kicks off February 28 to March 9, 2025. You can enjoy $8 Specialty Hot Chicken Sandwiches at 25+ Charlotte area restaurants. Click here for details.

As you enjoy some great chicken options throughout the week, be sure to VOTE for your favorite hot chicken in our poll below.

