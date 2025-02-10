Does Charlotte Have What it Takes to Host a Super Bowl?

Bank of America Stadium under construction

Cold weather is a problem for Charlotte. The city’s average temperature in the mid-40s doesn’t meet the NFL’s required 50-degree minimum for outdoor stadiums hoping to host a Super Bowl.

Since host cities are already picked through 2028, Charlotte has some breathing room. A huge $650 million makeover at Bank of America Stadium could be done by 2029, helping the city get closer to meeting the NFL’s tough requirements. Reporters at WCNC spoke about the possibility on the broadcast Monday morning.

The 70,000-seat stadium needs major upgrades. NFL rules say any city with temperatures under 50 degrees needs to put a roof over its field in order to host the big game. The city also doesn’t have enough hotel rooms yet. NFL rules require enough rooms within an hour’s drive to accommodate 35% of the stadium’s capacity.

Parking is another issue when it comes to the Super Bowl making its way to Charlotte. The NFL requires 35,000 free parking spots on game day. They also need room for team practice fields and special NFL events that bring in thousands more people throughout Super Bowl weekend.

Cities have to change their laws to win the bid. Bars need special permission to keep serving until 4 a.m. after the game. Tax breaks from all government levels help make the deal more attractive.

The NFL’s requirements get pretty picky. They want three golf courses and two bowling alleys available. Hotels that might house teams must show NFL Network for a full year before the game.

The field needs real grass for game day. Bank of America Stadium would need this natural turf change along with many other updates.

The Panthers and Charlotte FC took a good first step by agreeing to stay for 20 years as part of the stadium deal. But there’s still lots to do to meet Super Bowl standards. Guess we’ll just have to sit back and see if the city will ever get its chance at hosting the game.

