Charlotte Man Wins First $1 Million Prize in New NC Lottery Game

Christian Smith hit it big with a $1 million win in North Carolina’s new 50X The Cash game. He claimed his prize on February 4, 2025, becoming the first winner of six top prizes. Smith got lucky at Sam’s Mart on Johnston Road where he bought the winning ticket.

The $10 game just launched recently, with five more million-dollar prizes still up for grabs. When picking his payout options, Smith chose the cash option over annual payments. After taxes, his $600,000 lump sum came to $430,000.

The winning streak in North Carolina keeps going strong. As Smith celebrated in Charlotte, a woman in Alexander County scored big with $5 million. Other lucky players across the state have also won big prizes in various games.

Beyond the excitement of winning tickets, the NC Education Lottery makes a real difference in local schools. Last year’s ticket sales helped fund Mecklenburg County education programs with $58 million.

For those who need help with gambling concerns, support is available: the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. The National Helpline is also available at 1-800-522-4700.

