Janet Jackson to Headline 2025 Cincinnati Music Festival with Special Tributes and Star-Studded Lineup

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 01: Janet Jackson performs during the sold-out World AIDS Day concert event presented by the global, non-profit HIV/AIDS service organization, AHF at the NRG Arena on December 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation)

Cincinnati’s biggest summer music festival is coming back to Paycor Stadium July 24-26, 2025. Music legends Janet Jackson and Earth, Wind & Fire will lead the lineup during the three-day event.

The festival starts Thursday with a hip-hop showcase at Andrew J. Brady Music Center. Earth, Wind & Fire headlines Friday night, along with Anthony Hamilton, Jazmine Sullivan, and PJ Morton.

Saturday honors Frankie Beverly with performances by Ronald Isley, Joe, After 7, and Dave Hollister. The evening continues with Raheem DeVaughn, Lucky Daye, 112, and The Bar-Kays getting the crowd going.

“The Cincinnati Music Festival has become a cornerstone of our city’s annual entertainment schedule,” said Joe Santiago, the festival’s producer, to WCPO.

Jackson is back on the festival stage after the 2020 cancellation. She joins an amazing lineup, including Grammy winner Lucky Daye, who won the Best Traditional R&B Performance award.

The Zapp Band and Dreion bring new energy to the mix. Dreion wraps up the festival with a special King Records tribute show.

Fans can enter the stadium through several gates. People can get there by car, bus, or plane. The venue has parking available and is fully accessible to everyone.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com for all shows.

