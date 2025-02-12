Eddie Murphy’s ‘Sugar Shack’ Painting Makes North Carolina Museum Debut

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider attend the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Charlotte’s Mint Museum is now showing Ernie Barnes’ famous painting “The Sugar Shack” through June 30, 2025. The eye-catching piece, from Eddie Murphy’s personal collection, was once owned by music icon Marvin Gaye.

The painting shows a scene from Durham’s Armory in 1952, inspired by Barnes’ early memories. It gained fame after appearing on both Gaye’s “I Want You” album in 1976 and in the opening credits of the TV show “Good Times.”

“Acquiring The Sugar Shack was for me the realization of a childhood dream,” said Bill Perkins to MFAH. Perkins bought another version at Christie’s auction for an incredible $15.3 million in May 2022.

There are two different versions, the first belonged to Gaye, while Barnes painted another in 1976. Those with a keen eye might spot subtle differences between the album cover and the original painting.

Barnes was actually an NFL player before becoming an artist. His work shows Black social life in mid-20th century North Carolina in his own special way. His trademark elongated figures move and dance in crowded music venues.

When allowed to show this piece, Jonathan Stuhlman, the Mint’s senior curator, jumped at the chance. The painting has drawn large crowds since it arrived.

People can see this historic work in the American Art section on the fourth floor of Mint Museum Uptown. This marks the first time any North Carolina museum has displayed this important painting.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!