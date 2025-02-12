Kannapolis Ends Popular Jiggy With the Piggy Festival After 10-Year Run

Rising costs forced Kannapolis officials to cancel their popular Jiggy with the Piggy Festival. Expenses shot up by nearly 50% in just one year, climbing from $300,000 to a staggering $441,000.

The barbecue competition, which drew 10,000 people during its last event, cost the city $165,000 to run. Employee overtime added another $70,000 to the total bill.

When the festival first started, it was meant to help revitalize downtown. The plan worked better than expected, 40 new businesses opened, and the local theater got a complete renovation.

In 2018, this barbecue bash caught the attention of the Southeast Tourism Society, making their top 20 events list. Fifty BBQ teams from around the country showed up to compete for prizes. Weather wasn’t always on their side. Rain and storms sometimes cut the festival short, hurting attendance in recent years.

Looking ahead, the city plans to work with its minor league baseball team and local businesses on smaller events. They’ll keep running favorites like the Summer Concert & Movie Series, Celebration of Lights, and family movie nights.

The Gem Theatre’s recent $1.2 million upgrade shows where the city is focusing now. The historic building got new 4K laser equipment and upgraded seats. Their next project is turning the Swanee Theatre into an entertainment center.

“Gem Theatre is the showplace of Kannapolis,” says Gary Mills, director of Kannapolis Parks & Recreation to cabarrusedc.com. “It’s a piece of history.”

Previous festivals featured fun pig-themed 5K runs alongside local vendors, food trucks, and carnival rides. People got to vote for their favorite BBQ in the People’s Choice contest.

The announcement got mixed reactions. While some understood the money issues, others were sad to see their favorite tradition end.

Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!