Fan-Favorite LaMelo Ball Left Out of All-Star Game Despite Leading Guard Votes

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 25: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on during the first half of a basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks at Spectrum Center on October 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

In a surprise move, Charlotte Hornets’ LaMelo Ball didn’t make the cut for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game. Fans voted him their top Eastern Conference guard, but he still couldn’t make the roster. Ball, who’s been lighting up scoreboards with 28 points per game, sits fifth among all NBA scorers.

The numbers speak for themselves. Game after game, the 23-year-old sensation hands out 7.4 assists and grabs 5.2 rebounds. Only one player in the East scores more points.

NBA legend Dwyane Wade slammed the selection system. The current setup splits voting power three ways: fans get half the weight, while players and media split the other half.

“That’s why the fans voted for LaMelo to be in the All-Star Game as the number one guard. We want to see him. What he brings to the game is what we love. The excitement he bring, the swag that he bring.” Dwyane Wade told SI.

Even with strong fan backing, Ball landed third in player votes and seventh among media members. This mixed showing kept him off both starting and reserve spots, even when an injury spot opened up.

After Giannis Antetokounmpo had to sit out with an injury, the NBA picked assist leader Trae Young to take his place.

The selection process has drawn heat before. In 2017, fan influence dropped from complete control to just 50%, giving players and media a say too.

People point out problems with the system. Conference rules can block deserving players, while coaches usually favor players from winning teams when picking reserves. Raw talent isn’t always enough.

Ball still has a shot though. More injuries could open up a spot before the showcase event begins.

He’s not the only one left hanging. Philadelphia’s breakout star Tyrese Maxey also missed the cut, showing just how stacked the East has become.

The NBA tries to balance fan preferences with on-court performance. Past years show many fan favorites who couldn’t squeeze onto the final roster.

