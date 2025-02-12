Things To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: Feb. 14-Feb. 16

With various Valentine’s Day events and forecasted temperatures between 34 and 61 degrees Fahrenheit, there are plenty of things to do in Charlotte, North Carolina, this weekend. Whether you’re into creative activities or comedy, there’s something for everyone. From the Valentine’s Day: Sip & Paint (R&B Edition) at Superstarz to Shaun Jones’ stand-up at The Comedy Zone and an interactive mystery dinner theater, you’ll have plenty of options to make your weekend memorable. Don’t miss the unique outdoor adventure, Geocaching for S’mores, a family-friendly and free event.

Valentine’s Day: Sip & Paint (R&B Edition)

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a fun and unique activity, whether in a couple or flying solo. The Valentine’s Day: Sip & Paint (R&B Edition) at Superstarz offers an exciting mix of creative painting, stand-up comedy, and R&B music, making it the perfect outing for any preference. With 20 different painting options and a free vacation voucher up for grabs, this event ensures a memorable night filled with laughter, art, and entertainment. Enjoy the added convenience of free parking.

Shaun Jones

Shaun Jones, a New Jersey native comedian, has entertained audiences for over two decades with his quick wit and universal comedic style. His humor, drawn from personal life experiences, mixes truth, originality, and humor, making him relatable to many people. The show is for guests 18 and older, and seating is assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. For the best chance of sitting together, your group should arrive early and together.

Interactive. Mystery. Dinner. Theatre. Valentine’s Day.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with the Interactive. Mystery. Dinner. Theatre. experience. This murder mystery romantic comedy allows the audience to guide the story while enjoying a gourmet meal from a local award-winning restaurant. The menu features mouthwatering options such as chicken scampi, roast beef, and mashed potatoes. With a mix of suspense, humor, and great food, this is a perfect night for a memorable Valentine’s Day.

Other Events

There are other unique ways to celebrate Valentine’s weekend in Charlotte. Enjoy a fun Galentine’s Game Night at Aster Cocktail Lounge, treat yourself to a romantic Valentine’s Room Package at The Dunhill Hotel, or embark on a sweet outdoor adventure with Geocaching for S’mores at Stevens Creek Nature Preserve.

Galentine’s Game Night : Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Aster Cocktail Lounge, 101 N. Tryon St.

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Aster Cocktail Lounge, 101 N. Tryon St. Valentine’s Room Package at The Dunhill Hotel : Friday, Feb. 14, through Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at The Asbury at The Dunhill Hotel, 235 N. Tryon St.

Friday, Feb. 14, through Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, at The Asbury at The Dunhill Hotel, 235 N. Tryon St. Geocaching for S’mores: Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, from 10 a.m. to noon at Stevens Creek Nature Preserve, 15700 Thompson Road, Mint Hill, North Carolina

