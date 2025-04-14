Charlotte’s Optimist Hall Makes List of America’s Top 20 Food Spots

A former textile mill turned food destination has caught national attention. USA Today selected Optimist Hall, sitting just outside uptown Charlotte on Parkwood Avenue, for its prestigious 10 Best Annual Reader's Choice awards.

USA Today picked the venue for its "fantastic selection of eateries and their positive contributions to their communities," according to a statement to WBTV.

Voting stays open through April 14 at noon ET. Results drop on April 23.

Dating back to the 1800s, this transformed space now buzzes with culinary life. Visitors can sample everything from smoky southern barbeque to steaming Asian dumplings. Italian classics sit next to zesty Mexican dishes, while fresh pastries and desserts tempt from nearby stalls.

Raw industrial charm meets modern flair inside. Original brick and timber remain intact, while sleek vendor stations now fill the sprawling interior.

This recognition comes as Charlotte's food world keeps shifting. A beloved Dilworth hot dog spot closed its doors after 13 years, while out in Lincoln County, a dairy farm started producing specialized milk for those with sensitivities.