Charlotte Kicks Off Week-Long Earth Day Clean-Up With 40 Companies

Charlotte businesses are joining forces to tidy up city streets during Earth Day week. From April 22-26, the "Clean the Queen" event will bring together workers for trash collection, recycling, and green projects.

"We should be celebrating Earth Day, Earth Week, Earth Month, Earth Year," said Amy Aussieker to WCNC.

Workers will bring what they collect to one spot. They'll pick out items to reuse, while the rest go to waste sites. Thanks to smart sorting, they've kept 32 tons of stuff from filling up dumps.

Each day offers two time slots for helping out. Workers can make sound walls, build beds for dogs, or pick up litter from the streets. The week ends with a big party on April 26.

At the final bash, Change Please coffee shop will serve drinks. This special shop teaches coffee-making skills to people without homes and helps them find work.

The closing party starts at 9 a.m. with gifts for early birds. You can try Birdsong Brewery's Queen Bee Honey Lager, made with honey from their own hives. There will be music playing and food from the Cuisines.

The day before the party, builders and artists will give away extra supplies. In past years, these materials have gone to help schools, artists, and makers.