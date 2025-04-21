Cancer Survivor Opens First CareBuilders at Home Location in North Carolina

The first CareBuilders at Home branch in North Carolina opened its doors in Charlotte under the watch of Celeste Freeland. She brings two decades of healthcare management skills and her own story as a breast cancer survivor to the business.

North Carolina faces a big shift in who needs care. By 2041, the state will see its older population shoot up by half, making home care more vital than ever.

"I've always been drawn to helping others, whether it was through my career or in my personal life," said Freeland to Franchising.com. "Opening a CareBuilders at Home franchise feels like a natural transition — combining my business experience with my passion for caregiving."

As a single mom of three boys who spent 19 years fighting cancer, Freeland knows what good care means. Her time running healthcare projects taught her how to make things work smoothly.

The number of older adults in Charlotte keeps climbing. More families find themselves searching for ways to care for aging loved ones at home.

"I see the rising demand for in-home care in Charlotte, and I'm excited to provide a much-needed service that makes a positive impact on families in my community," Freeland said.

The head of CareBuilders, David Savitsky, thinks Freeland will do great things. "Her leadership, dedication, and firsthand experience in caregiving make her an outstanding franchise owner. We know she will bring tremendous value to the Charlotte community."

With support from the main office, Freeland got everything set up. "This is my passion project, and I'm so appreciative that I've gotten so much guidance and encouragement," she said.