Things To Do in Charlotte This Weekend: April 25-April 27

Charlotte, North Carolina, is buzzing this weekend with festivals and events that honor community, culture, and connection. From grooving at the Charlotte Got Soul Fest to savoring local flavors at the Dilworth Spring Festival and delving into history and heritage at the Charlotte African American Festival, there's something meaningful to do in the Queen City.

Charlotte Got Soul Fest

Get ready to feel the city's rhythm, flavor, and spirit at the second annual Charlotte Got Soul Fest, where culture, music, and community collide. This unique festive event celebrates the qualities that make the Queen City shine. With dynamic hosts FlyTy and Jacinda at the helm, you can expect an afternoon of energy, connection, and soul.

Dilworth Spring Festival and Cornhole Tournament

Celebrate the season at the Dilworth Spring Festival and Cornhole Tournament, where good vibes meet great company. Hosted by Elevate Lifestyle and The Penguin Drive-In, this all-day outdoor event offers a chance to shop, sip, snack, and socialize in the heart of one of Charlotte's most beloved neighborhoods. Browse over 25 artisan vendors, enjoy live music and DJ sets, grab a bite to eat from the Kid Cashew stand, and unwind with a drink from one of the full-service outdoor bars. It's the perfect way to spend a spring Saturday with games, giveaways, and a pet-friendly atmosphere.

The 12th Annual Charlotte African American Festival

The 12th Annual Charlotte African American Festival returns on April 26, 2025, celebrating African Americans' vibrant heritage and achievements. Held at The Carole Hoefener Center, this dynamic event features live music, dance, art, food, speakers, vendors, and cultural exhibits. Highlights include The First One Hundred Years Exhibit, The Black Wall Street Exhibits, The Underground Railroad Exhibit, and the Out of Africa Fashion Shows. Don't miss the Ashanti Queens Crowning, the Black History Walk of Fame, and the Charlotte Neighborhoods Reunion.

Other Events

Charlotte hosts a weekend filled with laughter, music, and unforgettable entertainment. Whether you're in the mood for a hilarious night of stand-up, a parody metal show, or a top-tier comedy tour, there's something on the calendar to match your vibe: