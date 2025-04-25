New Juice Bar Brings Fresh Options to Charlotte’s West End Food Desert

A fresh start awaits Charlotte's West End as Juice Box plans to open at 2020 Beatties Ford Road on May 6. The shop, which marks owner Kimberly Wilkinson's third spot in the Queen City, will serve up plant-based foods and fresh-squeezed drinks in an area starved for wholesome options.

"I just wanted to be in an area where I felt like it was needed; it kind of feels like a food desert over there. I know there's not a lot of options for healthy, nutritious food," said Wilkinson to The Charlotte Observer.

Customers can pick from an array of fresh-pressed juices, blended smoothies, crisp salads, and topped toasts. The spot stands out by offering oxygen treatments and wellness boosters. Each item comes straight from plants, with zero artificial add-ins.

After starting in NoDa, Wilkinson, a Johnson C. Smith University grad, branched out to Plaza Midwood. Now, her third spot brings fresh choices to the West End.

As the area changes, this move shows a push to keep Black business owners at the heart of West End. "They've been very intentional over there about ensuring that with the gentrification that's going on, they are making sure that they are keeping Black businesses there," Wilkinson said.

The brand now stocks its fresh-pressed drinks at Bytes Cafe and Market Cafe at 620, with plans to expand to more spots across town.

Wilkinson's success stretches past Juice Box: She runs Members Only Tasting Room & Social and Sprinkle, too. Her growing ventures mark a rise in Black-owned businesses spreading through Charlotte's neighborhoods.