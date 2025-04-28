Noble Food Group To Open Third Copain Bakery Spot in Ballantyne

A new 3,100-square-foot Copain Bakery & Brasserie will open at The Bowl at Ballantyne in late 2025. The space, which fits 102 guests, marks the third branch of this growing business.

Breaking from tradition, this site will mix quick-service with sit-down dining. Guests can pick up fresh bread and sweets or stay for drinks at the full bar, sipping from an extensive wine selection.

"We treat bread baking as a work of art and a labor of love. Our artisan bakers arrive hours before the sun comes up to craft your daily bread, using centuries-old French techniques and practices, 100% North Carolina-milled organic flour, and European-made steam-injected deck ovens to ensure the utmost quality in every loaf, scone, croissant, cake (and more)," states the Copain website.

Since 1984, when Jim Noble started baking just after opening his High Point eatery, the same sourdough starter has given each loaf its sharp, distinct taste. That starter, now three decades old, still works its magic daily.

Adding to spots in SouthPark and Winston-Salem, this new site brings French flair to Ballantyne. A street-side patio adds charm to The Bowl, where Noble already runs Rooster's Wood-Fired Chicken and Bossy Beulah's.

Through four decades, Noble's work has shaped local food culture. Their impact stretches from restaurants to giving back, with projects like the Charlotte Mecklenburg Dream Center and 10 Million Meals To Go.