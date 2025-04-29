Million-Dollar Homes Going Up in Charlotte’s West End

A batch of high-end houses in Charlotte's Historic West End marks a striking shift in the local market. Priced between $875,000 and $1 million, these 15 new builds signal big changes for the area.

Nestled on 3.2 acres between Plainview Road and South Street, the first wave of five houses hit the market this week. More will follow soon.

Each property claims between 0.17 and 0.48 acres. The builders picked modern farmhouse designs that match the area's roots, as Premier Sotheby's International Realty told Yahoo News.

Buyers pick from three or four bedrooms. The builds stretch from cozy 2,000-square-foot layouts to sprawling 3,000-square-foot spaces.

This fresh batch of upscale builds sits at Enderly Park's western edge, adding to Charlotte's growing stock of premium properties.

Quick-moving buyers can snap up one of the five finished houses now. The next batch waits in the wings.

Smart building tech meets classic style in these houses. They add a fresh touch while keeping the neighborhood's old-time feel.

The price tags break local records. It's a clear sign of Charlotte's soaring property values.

With just 15 houses spread out nicely, each home gets plenty of breathing room, a rare find in new builds these days.